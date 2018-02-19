BREAKING: Partial building collapse in Medina

No injuries in Medina partial building collapse. (Source: WOIO)

Firefighters and police are on the scene of a partial building collapse.

It happened around 10 a.m. Monday at the Gardener's Cottage, located at 226 S. Court St.

This is a home decor store. According to their website, the store does not open until 1 p.m. on Mondays.

Medina police confirm there are no injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

