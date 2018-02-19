CPD: Man found shot to death in car near Case Western Reserve University campus

Shooting on Magnolia Ave. in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

A man was found shot to death inside a car on Cleveland's east side near Case Western Reserve University Monday afternoon.

The victim was found around 2:30 p.m. at 11130 Magnolia Avenue.

According to police he was parked outside Delta Tau Delta Fraternity house but they believe the shooting happened in the area of 105 Street and Superior.

The victim's name and condition are not being released.

Authorities do not believe the victim is a student at Case.

School officials have not issued a comment.

So far, no one has been arrested.

If you have any information give police a call.

