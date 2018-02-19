Parma brother now charged with killing sister

The brother accused of killing his sister and then fleeing to Buffalo, New York, is now charged with one count of aggravated murder.

Parma police say Mark Shankle, 54, killed Vicky Zabala, 55, on Feb. 16.

According to officers, the siblings lived together in a home in the 2400 block of Torrington Ave.

Shankle allegedly called another sister and confessed to the murder, before stealing Zabala's car and leaving the state.

The sister came to the home and found Zabala on the living room floor. She told the 911 operator Zabala had been beaten to death.

Several hours later, Shankle was tracked to Buffalo, New York, where local police officers placed him under arrest.

As of Monday, Shankle is still in custody in Buffalo and arrangements are being made to extradite him back to Ohio.

