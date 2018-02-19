Geauga County tree-cutting effort sends residents reeling over potential impacts

Residents living along Taylor Wells Road in Claridon Township are reeling as dozens of trees in their front yards meet chainsaws.

Even more upsetting, they say, was the lack of notification on the tree-cutting plan.

One resident thought the cutting was intended to protect power lines -- it isn't. The trees are coming down to widen the street.

When told of that, the resident replied, "I kind of hope not because people speed down this street like crazy."

The road used to be a picture perfect, tree lined country drive.

In fact, Taylor Wells Road was featured in Planes, Trains and Automobiles, the 1987 comedy starring John Candy and Steve Martin.

But that was a long time ago.

A before look on Google Street View is dramatically different from an after view.

A shot from Google Earth is telling as well.

Bill Mader has lived on the road for 39 years, and remembers the movie filming and how it was chosen for its beauty.

He fears what lies ahead.

"Like my wife says, there's been a lot of semis running down...here. They cut through and cut down Taylor to get down to Mayfield. If they make it so it's a big wide road, they're gonna have a lot more traffic on it," said Mader.

What is saddest to the people upset about what happened is that it's permanent, there is no way to undo it.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.