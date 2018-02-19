Rapper pulls drowning five-year-old from pool, saves his life

A Youngstown-area rapper is being hailed as a hero after helping pull a drowning boy from a hotel boy and performing CPR.

The family of five-year-old Javy say it happened Sunday afternoon while they were at a hotel in Niles, Ohio. They say Javy was unable to get out of the water and unconscious.

Javy’s mother, Drelynn Jacobs, was not there at the time, but says she’s trying to piece together how her son fell in and what happened next.

“Everybody’s just sitting there, not knowing what to do. It’s just like—if he wasn’t there, it probably would’ve been too late,” Jacobs said.

When she says he—she means Tashawn Fambro. He makes music under the name Murdah1. Fambro is the one she says dove in and saved her son.

Javy was rushed to a hospital and stabilized before he was air lifted to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he is still receiving treatment. Jacobs says one of their first visitors at the hospital was Tashawn Fambro.

“He just came in and he was just standing there and we’re trying to figure out who he is and who he came with and he said, I’m the one who saved his life,” Jacobs added. “We’re all like, oh my God. Just looking at him like God just walked in the building.”

She says they’re already planning a reunion when Javy is well enough to leave the hospital.

As for the little boy, he’s still in treatment, but he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.