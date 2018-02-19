Cleveland 'winter': Record-breaking highs could arrive Tuesday; potential for flooding this week

That's right: February's hottest day on record could arrive tomorrow if temps hit 78 degrees.

The previous all-time high, which was set on Feb. 24, 2017, measured in at 77 degrees.

Ohio began recording weather in 1871, and tomorrow's predicted high of 76 would be more than 25 degrees higher than average for mid-February,

The hottest day ever recorded on Feb. 20 in the last 147 years arrived in 1930, when temps hit 69 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas anticipates spotty afternoon showers and wind Tuesday.

Also, if rains persist throughout the week, flooding could be a factor in Northeast Ohio.

