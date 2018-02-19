From Cleveland to Washington D.C., protestors rally for gun reform

Hundreds of high school students protested in front of the White House Monday.

The group, calling themselves Teens for Gun Reform, were there to honor the victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and also to demand action on gun reform.

Sixteen-year-old Whitney Bowen organized the protest on social media.

“I think it’s especially hard to hear about events like this when you are 16 and you’re the same age as the victims. You are sitting in classrooms and you’re hearing a loud noise, you hear a book drop and somewhere, and in the back of your head you’re thinking about the nearest exit,” Bowen said.

The White House noticed and announced that President Trump will hold a “listening session” with some students on Wednesday.

These student protesters say they no longer feel safe in school, “It is not the mindset that I want to have. I think I can speak for most people when I say that is not the way we want to have to think, but in all honesty -- based on the events of the past decade, and last week -- it is the way we need to think,” Bowen said.

As the protest went on in Washington, some students in Florida protested in front of their school demanding politicians take action on gun control.

A gun control rally was also held on the steps of Cleveland's City Hall Monday where protestors picketed for stricter gun control laws.

Student survivors of the Parkland shooting are planning what they call "a March for our Lives," on March 24.

They're going to Washington, and they are urging high school students to organize protests around the country that day.

