Northeast Ohio weather: Records and rain will fall

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

You don't have to be a rocket surgeon to know that we're on the warm side of a warm front that traversed the state last night.

Consequently, temps will top out a couple of degrees on either side of 70 today on gusty southwest winds.

This will result in the warmest readings we've seen since October and a few new record highs. (Cleveland's record is 69° set in 1930.)

The celestial faucet may open up from time to time along the northern tier today as well.

More rain arrives tonight as lows dip into the 50s.

Wednesday will be a transitional day of rainy weather and temperatures plummeting from the 50s into the lower 40s by tomorrow afternoon. Flooding threats will be a concern.

Thursday morning holds the possibility of a little wet snow or drizzle with afternoon highs only around 40.

