2 dead after Shaker Heights police chase ends with violent crash in Cleveland

An overnight police chase out of Shaker Heights ended in a violent crash in Cleveland and resulted in the death of a man and a woman.

According to Cleveland paramedics, the chase ended near the intersection of East 154th Street and Harvard Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Shaker Heights police have not released details regarding why officers were chasing the vehicle.

The deceased individuals have not yet been identified.

Police set a detour up ahead of the morning commute while investigators surveyed the wreck and removed debris out of the roadway.

