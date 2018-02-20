Aunt's advice on Facebook about door stops in children's backpacks goes viral

A woman's post on social media about keeping a door stop in a child's backpack in the event of a school shooting has gone viral.

Katie Cornelis wrote that she gave her nieces a door stop to keep in their school bags after the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook in Connecticut that left 20 young children and 6 faculty members dead.

Her post on Feb. 15, a day after the Parkland, Fla. high school shooting, already has nearly 1.4 million shares on Facebook as of Tuesday morning.

"Sure it’s small, but it can be powerful in keeping you safe if you ever have to barricade yourself in a room," Cornelis wrote on Facebook.

The woman says she has received messages from all over the country thanking her for the idea.

