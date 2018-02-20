Additional police presence at Willoughby South High School after social media threat

Two juveniles have been detained by Willoughby police for allegedly making threats to South High School.

According to the Willoughby Police Department, the threats were investigated Monday, just days after 17 people were shot and killed at a Florida high school.

Former student opens fire at Florida high school, killing 17

Police say two juveniles were detained in connection to the threat.

The school superintendent shared a message on Facebook regarding the threat.

Additional police officers will be at the high school to ensure a safe environment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.