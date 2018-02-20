Known criminal makes court appearance, accused of fatally shooting 4-year-old Akron girl

The suspect accused of fatally shooting a 4-year-old girl will be arraigned Tuesday morning in Akron Municipal Court.

Akron police say Darnell Bitting, 31, fired an assault rifle into a car on Mercer Avenue on Feb. 16, killing Janaya Swain. The little girl was sitting in the backseat when she was shot.

Janaya's mom had driven to Bitting's home to gather some of her stuff, according to Akron police.

When no one answered the door, she allegedly broke out several windows. That is when Bitting came out with the rifle and shot into the car, according to police.

Three other children and their grandmother were also in the car. They were not injured.

After the shooting, the grandma moved to the driver's seat and drove the car down the street. Janaya died at Akron Children's Hospital.

Akron police and the Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Bitting on Saturday morning.

Court records show Bitting has a long criminal history.

