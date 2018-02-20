Jackson Local Schools on lockdown after 7th-grader shoots self on campus

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

All schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.

According to Jackson Township police, the student shot himself at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday morning.

Police have not said if the shooting is accidental or intentional.

The boy's condition is not known at this time.

