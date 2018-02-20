Ohio 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Officers at Jackson Local Schools after student shot himself. (Source: WOIO)

Mom arrives at school to check on her children. She has a 6th and 8th grader. (Source: WOIO)

Text messages from student to mom. (Source: WOIO)

Students released 10 at a time in alphabetical order to parents. (Source: WOIO)

Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.

Just before 8 a.m., a student shot himself in the men's restroom at Jackson Memorial Middle School, according to Jackson Township Police.

The school is about 55 miles south of Cleveland.

Police say the boy was transported to a nearby hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

Police have not said if the shooting is accidental or intentional, but they are calling it self-inflicted.

All other students and faculty members were no injured.

Hundreds of parents gathered outside of the school as school officials worked to safely dismiss students from Jackson Memorial Middle School.

As a precautionary measure, four district elementary schools are closed Tuesday.

The area high school is in the process of being evacuated. Also, all evening activities are canceled.

Grief counselors will be available to students impacted by the incident.

