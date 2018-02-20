Former Green Middle School student accused of posting threat on Instagram

Green police say school threat made via Instagram. (Source: WOIO)

A 14-year-old boy is facing criminal charges, after allegedly posting a school threat on Instagram.

According to Summit County Sheriff deputies, on Feb. 18 a former Green Middle School student threatened to shoot students.

Later that day, deputies located the teen at his home in Bedford.

Deputies say the boy did make the threats, but he did not have access to any firearms.

He is now charged with telecommunications harassment and is at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

