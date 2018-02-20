'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting (video)

During Tuesday's shooting at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon several frightened students feared the worst, they didn't know what was going on.

While they waited under a lockdown, huddled in supply closets and classrooms many started texting family members and friends telling them, "I love you."

One mom read the texts from her terrified son. He told her he wants to be cremated if he doesn't make it out of the school alive.

The latest: (LIVE) Ohio 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

"He said come get me in like an hour," according to mom. "We are in lockdown I don't know if it's a drill. I love you just in case. Uh, If I go tell everyone I love them. If I do go tell them I want the same thing as grandma. He's like I'm being 100 percent serious."

Mom said she immediately called the police and found out that the lockdown at the school was very real.

Read other text messages from scared students below:

Police say a 7th-grader brought a gun to school and shot himself inside a bathroom.

Investigators say no other students were hurt and they don't know yet whether the shooting was intentional.

A school official says the student is being treated at a hospital.

His condition is not known.

