Record high temperatures broken all over Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania

From Cleveland to Akron to Youngstown and all the way to Erie, Pa., record high temperatures were broken.

At 10:52 a.m. the temperature at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport hit 70 degrees. The old record was 69 degrees set in 1930.

At 12:21 p.m. the temperature at Akron-Canton Regional Airport reached 69 degrees. The old record high there was 67 degrees set in 2016.

At Mansfield's Lahm Airport, it reached 67 degrees breaking the previous record of 66 degrees set in 2016 and 1930.

At 10:31 a.m. the temperature at Youngstown Municipal Airport hit 67 degrees. The previous record was 65 degrees set in 2016 and 1939.

In Pennsylvania at the Erie International Airport, the temperature hit 69 degrees at 10:30 a.m. The previous record was 66 degrees set in 2016 and 1930.

Temps will top out a couple of degrees on either side of 70 today on gusty southwest winds in Northeast Ohio.

This will result in the warmest readings we've seen since October and a few new record highs.

The celestial faucet may open up from time to time along the northern tier today as well.

More rain arrives tonight as lows dip into the 50s.

Wednesday will be a transitional day of rainy weather and temperatures plummeting from the 50s into the lower 40s by tomorrow afternoon. Flooding threats will be a concern.

Thursday morning holds the possibility of a little wet snow or drizzle with afternoon highs only around 40.

