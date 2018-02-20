Cleveland police on alert for retired cop's wife accused of faking pregnancy

Cleveland police are investigating a complaint of possible fraud being conducted by the wife of a retired Cleveland Police Officer.

The woman, Dawn Marie Brown or Dawn Vandevelde, is suspected of making fraudulent claims regarding her medical conditions.

She is also suspected to have solicited donations via social media with online campaigns.

Investigators are still gathering evidence pertaining to the Brown's medical records.

Her husband, Kenneth Brown, retired earlier this month, on February 7.

Area hospitals, including Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, have issued statements to their employees and patients to be aware of her presence in order to ensure that their patients are safe. Charges have not been filed in this case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Investigators continue to work to identify victims of this fraud.

Anyone who believes they have contributed to accounts on behalf of Dawn Brown, or anyone with information regarding this matter, is asked to contact the Division of Police at 216-623-5346.

