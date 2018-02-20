Canton teens arrested after posting gun threats on social media

Stark County deputies arrested two teenagers over the weekend after they allegedly posted threatening social media messages that were designed to induce alarm.

On Friday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding a 15-year-old that posted pictures of himself with a weapon on social media.

The juvenile was issued a summons to appear in court for disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 at 2:20 p.m., authorities were called to a separate incident involving a 17-year-old that posted a video of himself with weapons on social media. He was also issued a summons to appear for disorderly conduct.

"We have no tolerance for this kind of behavior," said Sheriff George T. Maier in a prepared statement. "There will be no leniency for individuals who indicate they may cause harm to another person."

The incidents are unrelated to each another, and are not connected to other recent incidents in Stark County, according to Maier.

