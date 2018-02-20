Jackson Memorial classes to resume tomorrow with police, counselors on site

Jackson Memorial Middle School will be open Wednesday to offer a sense of normality and to support the student body after a seventh grader shot himself Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a student shot himself in the men's restroom at Jackson Memorial, according to Jackson Township Police.

The school is about 55 miles south of Cleveland.

During a 2 p.m. news conference, authorities said a "distraction" device was found in the student's backpack.

A distraction device would be "something that could make some smoke, or make a bang," said the Jackson Township Police Chief. A bomb was not found, police said.

No other weapons were found, authorities said.

According to police, it's unknown if other students were involved and where the student obtained his weapon.

