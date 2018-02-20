Whitaker found guilty on all charges in murder of Alianna DeFreeze, now death penalty phase begins

It took a jury less than six hours to reach a verdict in the trial of Christopher Whitaker, the man accused of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in Jan. 2017.

Whitaker, 44, was found guilty on all 10 charges related to kidnapping, raping and killing Alianna.

We were not permitted to live stream during the trial but kept a live blog with the day-to-day testimonies.

Now, a jury will decide if Whitaker will be sentenced to death. The death penalty phase of the trial starts Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Court administrators say the defense is expected to bring in witnesses on behalf of the defendant. Jurors will be sequestered until they reach a verdict.

