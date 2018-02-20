Accident shuts down stretch of Interstate 71 in Cleveland; motor - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Accident shuts down stretch of Interstate 71 in Cleveland; motorists being diverted

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: OHGO) (Source: OHGO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Interstate 71 north has been closed following an accident near Interstate 480 and the West 150th Street exit.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

The extent of the accident is unknown.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly