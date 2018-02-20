Reports of gun shots trigger standoff, street closure in Westlake

Reports of possible gunshots triggered the closure of Dover Center Road in Westlake on Tuesday night.

Westlake police responded to the area where the gunshots were heard and spotted a man near a residence.

The man shut himself inside the home, and after a two-hour standoff, officers persuaded him to surrender, according to Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel.

There are no reports of injuries at this time, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Multiple police cars and cruisers were on scene.

Dover Center is closed between Hilliard Avenue and Detroit Road, but the road will reopen shortly.

