Cleveland's Wizard World Comic Con will carry on without Stan Lee

Sorry, folks -- the Marvel legend who brought us Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and many others will not be attending Wizard World Comic Con - Cleveland this year.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Stan Lee will not be attending Wizard World Cleveland. All Stan Lee VIP, autograph, and photo op tickets are being refunded.



We apologize for the cancelation. pic.twitter.com/5bsqzz1ayo — Wizard World (@WizardWorld) February 20, 2018

Good news is, the event will host Ezra Miller, The Flash; Ray Fisher, Cyborg; John Barrowman, Dark Archer; and many more.

The larger-than-life, three-day event begins March 2, and will be held at the Huntington Convention Center.

