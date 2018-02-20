Cleveland's Wizard World Comic Con will carry on without Stan Le - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Wizard World Comic Con will carry on without Stan Lee

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Comic book legend Stan Lee (Source: AP Images) Comic book legend Stan Lee (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Sorry, folks -- the Marvel legend who brought us Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk and many others will not be attending Wizard World Comic Con - Cleveland this year.

Good news is, the event will host Ezra Miller, The Flash; Ray Fisher, Cyborg; John Barrowman, Dark Archer; and many more.

The larger-than-life, three-day event begins March 2, and will be held at the Huntington Convention Center.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly