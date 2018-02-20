US Marshals on the hunt for Cleveland sex offender; reward offered

John Fobel, 48, of Cleveland (Source: U.S. Marshals)

Have you seen this wanted sex offender?

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for tips leading to the capture of fugitive John Fobel.

Fobel is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for violating an underlying charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Fobel, 48, is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Fobel's last known address is the 10200 Block of Champion Avenue in Cleveland.

If you have any information regarding Fobel, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

