Euclid carjacking leads to East Cleveland armed bank robbery; FBI offering reward

A dangerous heist unfolded Tuesday morning in East Cleveland when a bank robber held a gun to a security guard's head.

The robbery took place at a U.S. Bank branch, located at 1813 Forest Hills Blvd.

A second suspect approached the counter and stole money from a teller.

The robbers joined a third suspect in a black Honda Accord and fled.

No injuries were reported.

The unknown armed suspect was wearing a blue surgical mask. Both suspects were described as young, skinny and were about 5-feet-10-inches tall.

The Honda sedan was recovered shortly after the bank robbery.

The car was carjacked from the Euclid area earlier this week.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland FBI or the East Cleveland Police Department.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individuals responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

