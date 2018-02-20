Westlake High School student mounting protest in wake of Florida shooting

A Westlake High School student wants her voice heard.

Molly Finucane is planning a 17-minute walkout protest on Wednesday to honor the memory of the 17 students and staff members who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

The protest, if mobilized, is expected to take place at noon.

Finucane, building off the momentum of similar student-led movements, wants to draw attention to the massacre in the hopes that steps can be taken to prevent future tragedies.

In similar protests, students have picketed asking for stricter gun control laws.

Suspected Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz was arrested last Wednesday about a mile from the school.

Cruz used an AR-15-style weapon and had multiple magazines on him.

The 19-year-old is a former student at the high school and was expelled for disciplinary reasons.

Cruz had also made disturbing posts on social media before the shooting.

