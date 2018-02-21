Copy-University offers scholarships to fallen officer's daughters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio university has offered full four-year scholarships to the children of an Ohio officer fatally shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

A representative from Otterbein University announced the scholarships to all three of Officer Eric Joering's daughters during a Westerville City Council meeting Tuesday evening. Council members voted unanimously at the same meeting to retire the officer's K-9 partner, Sam, to live with the Joering family.

Officers Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed Feb. 10 after entering a townhome in a Columbus suburb. Investigators say 30-year-old Quentin Smith was wounded when he exchanged gunfire with police.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder, and he is being held without bail.

