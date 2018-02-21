Students return to class one day after 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

Counselors and an additional police presence will be on hand Wednesday as students return to Jackson Memorial Middle School, just 24 hours after a seventh grade boy shot himself in the school's bathroom.

Ohio 7th-grader shoots self at Jackson Memorial Middle School

The Jackson Local Schools District announced Tuesday evening that their goal is to maintain the normalcy of the school day.

"We cherish our partnership with parents and will support any parent deciding to keep their child at home tomorrow," the school posted on Facebook.

Jackson Township police say the seventh grade student shot and injured himself with a long gun inside the Stark County middle school bathroom just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators also found a device in his backpack meant to cause a distraction, but police emphasized that the device wasn't an explosive.

The boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital, but his condition hasn't been released.

Hundreds of parents flocked to the school to get their children, but some were frustrated with how the school district handled the situation with delayed alerts and lack of communication.

'I want the same thing as grandma': Son sends heartbreaking texts to mom during Ohio school shooting

After approximately four hours in lockdown, students began reuniting with their parents waiting outside.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage on the Jackson Township school shooting.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.