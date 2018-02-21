Northeast Ohio weather: Rain is likely this morning!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A cold front will be moving through this morning. It will settle in later today just south of our area. Low pressure will move along this front late tonight into tomorrow. The front will move north late Thursday into Friday. Never a dull moment!

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Just after midnight we were sitting in the upper 60s. That is as warm as we will be all day.

9:00 AM: 51°, Noon: 43°, 5:00 PM: 35°

Rain will be moving in from the west through the morning. This will make for a soggy drive in to work. Rain will come to an end from west to east late this morning/early this afternoon.

Today will also be quite blustery. Winds are from the southwest this morning but in the wake of the cold front, they'll come from the north. Winds may be sustained at 10 – 20 mph.

Wintry Weather Possible Late Tonight/Tomorrow Morning:

Expect dry weather during the evening commute. Moisture will return to the area after 11:00 PM. At that time, we'll be hovering right around 32°, so I am thinking this precipitation will start as freezing rain.

By early tomorrow morning, we will be looking at an icy mix of freezing rain and snow. Sleet will also be possible.

I do not expect major travel issues because the ground is quite warm. After all, it was 73° on Tuesday. We'll need to watch bridges and overpasses though. I'd give myself a little extra time to get into work tomorrow.

The icy mix may wind down late Thursday morning as a mix of rain and snow. This should all come to an end by 1:00 PM or so.

Snowfall accumulation will range from a trace to less than 1".

More Rain On The Way:

By early Friday morning, we'll break out of the 30s.

Friday's high: 51°

Saturday's high: 50°

Sunday's high: 53°

Rain will move back in early Friday morning and will come to an end on Friday evening.

Another round of rain is likely Saturday. This should come to an end Sunday morning.

