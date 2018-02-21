Northeast Ohio weather: Rain to icy mix tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A shallow layer of cold air has settled into Northern Ohio. The front that came through will still have moisture traveling along it. The big problem will be when temperatures reach 32 degrees and below. We have rain in the forecast this evening. The rain is expected to change to an icy mix that could be some snow, freezing rain, or sleet overnight. This is not good for the morning drive tomorrow. Roads could be have a glaze of ice on them. The highest risk of this will be bridges and less traveled roads. We will be monitoring this situation closely. Many spots could see a tenth of an inch of ice or more. The ice will be worse just south of Cleveland. It looks like the icy mix will move out by afternoon tomorrow. It will be cloudy the rest of the day. Another system will track in on Friday with rain likely across the region.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.