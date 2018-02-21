Nearly $2 million in donations and counting for victims of Florida high school shooting

Donations are growing exponentially for the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund.

The official GoFundMe account, set up by the Broward Education Foundation for the victims and families impacted by the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., has raised over $1.8 million in donations as of early Wednesday morning.

The account was set up less than a week ago, just one day after 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were senselessly murdered.

Former student opens fire at Florida high school, killing 17

More than 26,000 people from over 60 countries across the world have donated money to the victims' fund.

Officials from the Broward Education Foundation also note the various ways people of groups are donating. Children are selling lemonade to donate the money they raise, while other people are raising funds together to donate on behalf of their workplace or gym.

