Stark County Sheriff issues stern warning for social media threats

Although a threat was not made at Memorial Middle School, the Stark County Sheriff's Office is taking school violence seriously (Source: WOIO)

Since the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., there has been an increase in threats made on social media to schools both locally and across the country.

Copycat school threats boil over following major shootings

Following up to Tuesday's self-inflicted shooting at Memorial Middle School in Jackson Township, the Stark County Sheriff's Office issued a stern warning on Facebook regarding any threatening social media posts.

The Stark County Sheriff's Office, along with the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies, assisted the Jackson Township police with the scene at Jackson Memorial Middle School.

