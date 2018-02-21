Ohio classmates joining national walkout to protest gun laws, support Florida students

Students in northeast Ohio are planning to walk out of schools in protest of gun laws, in the aftermath of last week's shooting at a Florida high school.

Numerous noon walkouts or protests are planned to show support for the students killed in Florida last week.

Among the schools taking part: Westlake High School, Mentor and Lakewood High School.

Holding signs that say, 'Fear has no place in schools' and 'How many more will it take?', dozens of students walked outside in the rain and read the names of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The protests are expected to include, students, teachers and supporters.

A bigger walkout event is scheduled to take place next month.

Much like Wednesday's event, organizers of the #ENOUGH walkout are demanding that Congress take legislative action on gun control.

