Akron couple arrested after beating ex-roommate with a chainsaw

A 52-year-old old Akron man is hospitalized with serious injures after he got into a fight with his former roommate.

Police say Marshal Wrenn Jr. was covered in blood when they found him Tuesday night at a home on Baird Street.

Wrenn told officers that his ex-roommate, William Mitchell, 32, and the roommate's girlfriend, Aliyah M. Wiley, 23, came over to his house and started an argument with him over owed money.

The men started fighting in the living room and fell to the floor next to a chainsaw.

Mitchell picked the tool up and started hitting Wrenn with the chainsaw blades, cutting Wrenn's hand and arms.

Wrenn tried to run out the front door, but he fell.

That's when Wiley grabbed the chainsaw and started striking Wrenn on his back and legs.

Wrenn eventually broke free and ran next door for help.

While officers were at Akron City Hospital with the victim, the suspects, Mitchell and Wiley, came into the emergency room because Mitchell had a cut on his hand.

Officers arrested them and charged them with aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Both were booked into the Summit County Jail.

