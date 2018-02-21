Investigators: 16-year-old girl made threats toward 2 Stark County high schools

A 16-year-old girl is accused of making threats toward two high schools in Stark County, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Raycom Media)

Investigators said the teenager was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Authorities said around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 20 Stark County Deputies received information about a social media post making threats of violence toward McKinley High School and GlenOak High School.

Deputies were able to track the post made on Snapchat to a 16-year-old McKinley High School student, according to a news release.

The 16-year-old girl has been charged with:

inducing panic

making terroristic threat

telecommunications harassment

