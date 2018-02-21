County employees named in subpoena placed on leave

Two county employees named in a subpoena from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office have been placed on leave.

County Executive Armond Budish released a statement Wednesday saying Scot Rourke and Emily McNeeley on administrative leave.

Cuyahoga County Law Director's Office was subpoenaed for records from the Executive's administration Friday, Feb. 16.

There currently is no specific allegation of wrongdoing, but the subpoenas involve records from Executive Armond Budish’s Chief of Staff, Sharon Sobol Jordan, who submitted her resignation last week to join Unify Project. Records for Cuyahoga County Chief Transformation and Information Officer Scot Rourke and IT General Counsel and Director of Special Initiatives Emily McNeeley were also subpoenaed.

The requested public records ask for letters and emails from Scot Rourke and Emily McNeeley regarding Hyland Software, OneCommunity, OneCleveland, Everstream, and DigitalC. Also requested are employee contracts and agreements between Rourke, McNeeley and the county including timekeeping records, wages and compensation, personnel files and resumes of the two.

The second subpoena requests similar information for Sharon Sobol Jordan, Executive Budish’s Chief of Staff who’s last day is nearing. County prosecutors also requested mileage expenses paid and parking lot access records.

Read County Executive Armond Budish's complete statement below:

"As the Cuyahoga County Executive, I take my oath of office very seriously, and will not tolerate any breach of the public trust. My administration and I are fully committed to discovering any wrongdoing by any county employee and will be fully assisting the investigation being conducted by our County Prosecutor in every way possible.

To that end, my office will be taking multiple actions to ensure that the integrity of all documents sought by the prosecutor is maintained. First, my office will be immediately hiring an independent forensic investigator to make sure that all information sought in this investigation is fully secured and provided promptly to the prosecutor.

Second, I have made the difficult decision to place Scot Rourke and Emily McNeeley on administrative leave. To be clear, both had previously consulted with the Inspector General, and my administration is not aware of any wrongdoing by these two members of our staff. But, we are taking all precautions available to make sure that the integrity of the investigation and the documents sought by the prosecutor are maintained.

Further, we recognize that our County has been operating under different sets of rules for different employees. That stops now. I will be immediately requesting that County Council eliminate all special compensation "perks" from the proposed personnel handbook. Further, we will be immediately requiring all employees to fill out hourly timesheets exclusively through the MyHR system, and we will be submitting to Council a policy concerning training and education programs that applies to all county employees. Moving forward, I am instructing Earl Leiken, when he becomes new Chief of Staff, to review all county policies to ensure that they are being applied evenly and fairly for all our employees.

I want to make it perfectly clear that none of these steps should be viewed as a criticism of Chief of Staff Sharon Sobol Jordan. She is a person of high integrity and worked very hard to lead this county to great new achievements.

Finally, I want to make it crystal clear: nothing is more important than maintaining the public trust between our residents and the County Government. We will treat each of our employees equitably and fairly, and we expect nothing less than the highest standards of ethical conduct. These steps outlined today are designed to ensure that there is no question about the policies, procedures, or conduct of our County Government or its employees."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.