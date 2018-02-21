16-year-old Akron homicide suspect turns himself in

Police said the teenager was wanted for murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery. (Source WOIO)

A 16-year-old homicide suspect turned himself in to the Summit County Juvenile Court on Tuesday, according to the Akron Police Department.

Investigators said 18-year-old Tyler Morgan was arrested on Feb. 16 for the same incident, he is currently in the Summit County Jail.

Authorities said Morgan and the 16-year-old were wanted in the shooting death of Shpetim Ramadani on Feb. 13.

