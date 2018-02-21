UPDATE: Portion of I-77 in Cleveland reopens after truck accident

Traffic is a mess on Interstate 77.(Source WOIO)

The portion of I-77 in Cleveland has reopened after the truck accident.

A portion of Interstate 77 in Cleveland is closed after a truck accident.

Police said I-77 North East 14th Street Freeway is closed.

There is no word at this time when the road will open.

The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation provides a map updating drivers of traffic in Northeast Ohio.

