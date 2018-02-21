Icy mix of snow, freezing rain could trigger traffic and school delays (PHOTO TIMELINE)

A winter weather advisory has been issued for an icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSINGS

The advisory will start at 1 a.m. Thursday, and will be in effect till 1 p.m.

Timeline:

12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Icy mix begins. Mainly wet snow along lakeshore, rain/snow/freezing rain inland, rain south.

4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Much of the area could be seeing freezing rain, especially US 30 and south. Some wet snow may mix in along the lakeshore. Expect icy travel on untreated roads.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rain mixes in across the south, with an icy mix still possible along the lakeshore. Moisture begins to pull out.

Motorists are asked to use caution as roads -- particularly bridges and less-traveled roads -- could be covered in an icy glaze.

Many spots could see a tenth of an inch of ice or more.

The ice will be worse just south of Cleveland.

It looks like the icy mix will move out by Thursday afternoon.

It will be cloudy the rest of the day.

Another system will track in on Friday with rain likely across the region.

The Cleveland 19 Weather Team will be monitoring this situation closely.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.