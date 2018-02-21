Man killed in crash following Shaker Heights police chase ID'd

A man killed in an early morning crash in Cleveland has been identified.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Anthony Rushton, 18, died on Feb. 20, when the car he was riding in slammed into a tree near Harvard Avenue and East 151st Street.

A 17-year-old riding with Rushton also died, but has not been identified.

The Tuesday morning chase started in Shaker Heights when police saw them speeding down Warrensville Center Road at 2:30 a.m.

The officer learned that the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day during a robbery from Cleveland's West Side.

The officer turned the emergency lights and sirens on and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the car sped off.

The driver crashed when he tried to turn southbound onto East 151st Street.

Both Rushton and his passenger were ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

