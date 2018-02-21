Home Depot adding 1,400 jobs in Northeast Ohio and 80,000 nationwide

Update that resume.

Home Depot is adding 1,350 positions to its Cleveland locations, and will be hiring more than 80,000 people nationwide.

According to the big box retailer, the hiring surge will help the company with it's busy spring season.

From sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment, opportunities include both permanent, part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Candidates can apply here.

• Select "Learn More"

• Enter your desired location (CITY, STATE)

• Click "Search Jobs"

