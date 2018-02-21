Akron man pleads guilty to robbing gas station with fake gun made out of furniture

The 49-year-old waved what appeared to be a rifle at the gas station, according to prosecutors. One of the employees and three customers noticed the gun was fake and confronted Derringer, according to the news release. (Source Police)

Prosecutors said 49-year-old Jeffrey Derringer was sentenced to four years in prison. (Source: Akron Police Department)

An Akron man pleaded guilty to robbing a gas station with a fake gun made out of furniture.

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the incident happened at the Circle K on North Main Street in Akron on Christmas in 2017.

Prosecutors said 49-year-old Jeffrey Derringer was sentenced to four years in prison.

Derringer pleaded guilty to robbery (second degree felony), according to a news release.

The 49-year-old waved what appeared to be a rifle at the gas station, according to prosecutors.

One of the employees and three customers noticed the gun was fake and confronted Derringer, according to the news release.

Investigators said Derringer ran out of the store and was caught by the employee and witnesses.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.