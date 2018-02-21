Cavaliers vs. Wizards : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cavs are 34-22 on the year. (Source AP Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play against the Washington Wizards at Quicken Loans Arena at 8 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The Cavs are 34-22 on the year.

The Wizards are 33-24 on the year.

Cavaliers forward LeBron James is averaging 26.5 points a game this year while shooting 54.4 percent from the field.

TV Channel: TNT

Radio: WTAM

The Cavs have won seven games in the past 10 the team has played.

Cleveland is 20-7 at home this season and 25-12 in the conference.

The Cavs are currently on a four-game winning streak.

This is the first game for the Cavs since the All-Star break.

Washington has won seven of their last 10 games.

The Wizards are 16-14 at home and 20-14 in conference games.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal is averaging 23.6 points a game.

Marcin Gortat averages eight rebounds a game for Washington.

Otto Porter Jr. averages 1.6 steals a game for Washington.

The last time Cleveland played against Washington was on Dec. 17, the Cavs won the game 106-99.

