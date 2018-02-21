Streetsboro mayor pitches armed guard security levy to protect school district

Streetsboro Mayor Glenn Broska is pitching a school security levy as students, parents and faculty across the nation grapple with the ongoing threat of school shootings.

Broska wants to place two armed security guards inside each of the district's schools.

"I firmly believe (and I'm sure this is going to generate controversy) that we need to protect our children with armed guards at school, professional guards, well trained, well equipped dedicated protectors of our most valuable possessions," he wrote in a Facebook message Tuesday.

Broska projects the eight, uniformed guards would cost roughly $500,000 per year, requiring more than a one-mill levy to generate the necessary funds.

"Please don't start the 'we need to get rid of guns' argument, that is never going to happen instead we must protect our children the way that we protect objects and money and that is with a deterrent such as armed guards," said Broska.

With the backing of the school district, the levy could be placed on the ballot by this fall.

