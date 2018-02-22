Northeast Ohio weather: Icy wintry mix for the morning commute!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

Low pressure will move northeast over the Ohio Valley very early this morning. This feature will move toward the mid-Atlantic later today. A second area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes tomorrow. This will drag a warm front into NE Ohio. The front will hang around through the weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We're looking at a rather complicated weather set-up for this morning. An icy wintry mix of precipitation is moving through. Within that "mix" you'll find pockets of sleet, pockets of snow, pockets of freezing rain, and where temperatures are above freezing, you'll encounter rain. Take your pick!

This will be moving through during the morning commute. Given our recent stretch of above-average temperatures, pavement temperatures are still pretty warm. We'll need to watch bridges and overpasses though. Any untreated road surfaces may also become a bit slick.

Temperature-wise, we'll be right on par for this time of the year.

9:00 AM: 32°, Noon: 36°, 5:00 PM: 37°

Any precipitation left after midday will likely be light rain. This should all come to an end by 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM.

More Rain On The Way:

Rain will return to the area before dawn Friday. The steadiest rain will hang around through late-afternoon. Some patchy, light rain may pop up, even during the overnight hours.

Another batch of rain will move in on Saturday. This should move out by Sunday morning.

Despite the rain, temperatures will be warming.

Friday's high: 54°

Saturday's high: 51°

Sunday's high: 53°

More Rain On The Way:

I'm happy to report that next week looks much quieter. (Especially the beginning of the week.)

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be mostly or partly sunny. Highs will climb into the lower 50s each day.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.