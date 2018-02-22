Northeast Ohio weather: More rain and flooding concerns

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Active pattern continues as we are right in the path of these storms. We do get a break tonight with plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures will be rising tonight so that by morning many of us will be in the low 40s. The next storm will track west of us tomorrow. A wave of fast moving showers will move in tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will fall the first half of the day. The rain could be heavy at times south of Cleveland. We will have to monitor the potential of flooding in spots. Temperatures will be warmer than normal. Things dry by late afternoon. Friday night is looking dry. Here comes more rain on Saturday and Saturday night. Temperatures will not be able to warm as much due to an east wind.

