Northeast Ohio weather: Hope you're liking the Sunshine! More on the way!

Quiet evening weatherwise...a little wind and temps overnight reaching about 32. Cold and bright start to your week! Waiting for the bus is going to require a few layers of clothes, which you'll only need in the morning, as we'll see lots of sunshine for Monday and highs near 50 We'll then enjoy the next few days of sunshine and mild temps. You'll be thinking "spring" by Wednesday afternoon! Next weather event is rain Wednesday after lunch which is when we could see some rain showers. Better chance of rain is set for Thursday. This upcoming weekend-last weekend before we leap ahead to Daylight Saving Time- Will be dry, sunny with temps in the low 40s. So a chill and bright start to the first weekend in March.

