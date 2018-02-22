5 students arrested for threat to Alliance High School tell police shooting plot was a joke

The five students who threatened to shoot up Alliance High School told police that their claim was a joke, but investigators are taking the threat seriously.

According to the Alliance Police Department, five high school freshmen were overheard by other students on Wednesday discussing plans on how to get weapons into the school and how to prevent students from leaving the property.

School administrators called police and immediately detained the students.

Police say the students told investigators that they never intended on carrying out the attack and that it was strictly a joke.

All five students have been charged with a misdemeanor of making a false alarm. They were taken to the Faircrest Juvenile Attention Center for further court action.

