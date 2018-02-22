Growing push for arming teachers: Could they stop school shootings?

The push towards safer school environments has increasingly grown stronger since the most recent mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla. President Trump suggested the idea of arming teachers during a listening session with the school shooting victims.

The president met with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and family members of the shooting victims on Wednesday. He wanted to hear feedback and solicit suggestions on altering gun control laws.

"I turned 18 the day after," said a Samuel Zeif, a student at the Florida high school where 17 were fatally shot last week. "Woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don't understand why I can still go in a store and buy a weapon of war. An AR. How is it that easy to buy this type of weapon? How do we not stop this after Columbine? After Sandy Hook?"

President Trump said he will be stronger on background checks, but he also suggested arming teachers.

If assistant football coach Aaron Feis, who died while saving students from gunfire, was armed, "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it," President Trump said.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has called arming teachers an option for states, while American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten says it is a bad idea.

One Ohio sheriff is on board with the idea of arming educators. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is offering concealed carry classes to train local teachers. The cap of 300 teachers has already been reached.

